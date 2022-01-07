﻿Drug suspect killed, P3.4-M shabu seized in NoCot buy-bust

A high-value target drug suspect was killed in a shootout and some PHP3.4 million worth of suspected shabu were seized following a drug buy-bust operation carried out here by lawmen on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement Thursday, Kath Abad, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Soccsksargen (PDEA-12) spokesperson, identified the slain suspect as Jacky Guimba alias Datu Dipo, 23, of Barangay Pamalian Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao.

“Guimba was killed after engaging the joint PDEA and police team in a shootout during the 4:30 p.m. operation on Wednesday in Barangay Salunayan of Midsayap town,” Abad said.

“Two other cohorts of Guimba managed to escape and now the subject of a manhunt,” she added.

Seized from the operation were some 500 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP3.4 million; a motorcycle; a .45-caliber pistol; and the buy-bust money.

Source: Philippines News Agency