﻿Drug suspect killed, 18 arrested in Bulacan ops

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan – A suspected “pusher” was killed and 18 other drug personalities were arrested during separate anti-illegal drug operations of the Bulacan police on Tuesday.

In an interview on Wednesday, Col. Lawrence Cajipe, Bulacan police provincial director, identified the neutralized suspect as Dennis Reyes who was killed during an armed encounter with lawmen in Barangay Longos, Pulilan town at around 10:30 p.m.

Based on the police report, a buy-bust operation was conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of Pulilan police in the said village.

“Right after the consummated drug transaction, a gunfight ensued between the suspect and the policemen that resulted in the death of the suspect,” Cajipe said.

Operatives of Bulacan Crime Laboratory Office recovered at the scene a .45-caliber pistol without a serial number, 49 pieces of small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu and buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, 18 suspects were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted by the SDEUs of Marilao, San Rafael, Bocaue, Balagtas, San Jose Del Monte, Guiguinto, Malolos and Baliwag Police Stations.

Cajipe identified them as Glenn Rejano, Rosalie Tumaroy, Ma. Elena Rejano, Erika Rejano, Ma. Elena Llamoso, Billy James Baldovino, Rommel Carillo, Grace Lorenzo, Jannet Pinesa, Michelle Nuñez, Aldick Loreto, Nicanor Salvador, Jervin David, Noel Carreon, Benjamin Pascual, Jaylabelle Calipay, Hamdi Ubpon and Lauro Bautista.

A total of 44 plastic sachets of suspected shabu and buy-bust money were seized from the suspects during the operations.

Appropriate criminal complaints against all the arrested suspects are now being prepared for filing in court.

“Bulacan police is no let-up in its intensified operations against illegal drug activities. In line with the instructions of the Chief PNP that was effectively made clear by the PNP Region 3 Director Brig. Gen. Valeriano T. De Leon,” Cajipe said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency