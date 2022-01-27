﻿Drug pusher killed, P6.8-M shabu seized in CamSur

Police operatives collared an illegal drug peddler and seized some PHP6.8 million worth of suspected shabu following a drug buy-bust in Pili, Camarines Sur on Tuesday night.

In a statement on Wednesday, Maj. Malu Calubaquib, Police Regional Office-Bicol (PRO5) spokesperson, said the suspect, Glen Gan of Barangay Triangulo, Naga City, was killed in a shootout with the police team.

Seized from him was more or less 1,000 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP6.8 million, and a .45-caliber pistol.

“The success is the result of joint operation of Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 5 Team Camarines Sur/Naga; Camarines Sur Provincial Intelligence Unit at Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit, Pili MPS with coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) regional office,” Calubaquib said.

Meanwhile, PRO5 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said the Bicol police is determined to finish the war against illegal drugs.

“Bukod sa mga operasyong patuloy na nilulunsad ng kapulisan laban sa mga naglipanang tulak ay ganun din ang pagpapalakas at pagbabahagi ng impormasyon ng unit hingil sa masamang epekto nito. Ito ay sa pagnanais maipaliwanag sa publiko lalo na sa mga kabataan ang hindi kanais-nais na maari nilang kahinatnan sa pagiging lulong sa ganitong gawain (Aside from the operations being conducted, we continue the giving of information against the bad effects of illegal drugs. This is because of our desire to inform the public, particularly the youth, of what could happen to them if they will engage in illegal drugs),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency