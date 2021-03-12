﻿Drug peddler nabbed, P578-K ‘shabu’ seized in Zambales

Authorities arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized more than half-a-million-peso worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Zambales on Thursday.

Col. Romano Cardiño, acting director of the Zambales Police, identified the drug suspect as Ireneo Quimen, 34, a resident of Barangay Pamatawan in Subic.

Seized from him were some 20 plastic sachets containing 89 grams of shabu, with an estimated street value of PHP578,500.

Cardiño said in a police report that the suspect and the confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the Subic municipal police station for proper disposition.

He said appropriate charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, were being prepared for filing in court.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano T. de Leon, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 (Central Luzon) lauded the Zambales police for its successful operation.

He said PRO-3 is continuously conducting proactive operations to achieve its quest for a drug-free Central Luzon.

Source: Philippines News Agency