﻿Drug peddler killed, 8 others nabbed in Bulacan

A suspected drug peddler was killed and eight others were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in this province on Thursday.

Col. Lawrence Cajipe, provincial director of Bulacan Police Provincial Office, on Friday said suspect Ryan Termulo was killed in a shootout in Barangay Prenza 2, Marilao town in a buy-bust shortly before midnight.

Recovered from the scene were a .38 caliber handgun loaded with two fired cartridge cases, three .38 caliber cartridges, six sachets of shabu, two aluminum foil strips, sling bag, disposable lighters, and the buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, Cajipe said those arrested were Lauro Luntaga, of Barangay Poblacion, Sta. Maria; Ian Cruz, of Barangay Sta. Clara, Sta. Maria; Gerome Gatus of Barangay Poblacion, San Miguel; Aries Fermin of Barangay Paliwas, Obando; Ethel Calma of Barangay Duhat, Bocaue; Romeo Saddi of Barangay Poblacion, Marilao; Marvin Constantino of Barangay Sta. Ines, Plaridel; and Frederick Fajardo of Caloocan City.

Seized from the suspects were 31 sachets of shabu, two sachets of dried marijuana leaves, and buy-bust money.

Appropriate criminal complaints against the suspects are now being prepared for filing in court.

