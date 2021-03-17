﻿Drug den dismantled, 6 suspects nabbed in Zambales

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) dismantled on Monday a suspected drug den here that led to the arrest of six suspects.

PDEA Regional Director Christian Frivaldo said on Tuesday that the suspects were identified as Joel dela Cruz, Bienvenido Espinoso, Domingo Sioco, Isagani Okerya, Isnalin Ussam and Princess Joy Lacaba.

Lacaba is from Olongapo City while the other five suspects are residents of this town.

They were arrested during a drug-bust in Purok 5 of Barangay Matain.

Confiscated from there were five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets that contained shabu weighing some 20 grams and with an estimated street value of PHP140,000, various drug paraphernalia and the marked money.

The suspects will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency