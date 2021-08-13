﻿Drug den dismantled, 5 suspects nabbed in Pampanga

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) dismantled on Thursday night a suspected drug den in Barangay Dau here that also led to the arrest of five suspects and confiscation of PHP136,000 worth of shabu.

PDEA regional director Bryan B. Babang on Friday identified the arrested suspects as Edwin Deotoy, Ruben Garcia, Jimmy Del Monte, Eduardo Tuazo, and Jomelhyn Dungca, all residents of this city.

Babang said the suspects were caught in the act of having a pot session.

He said the raid yielded 20 grams of shabu amounting to PHP136,000, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the arrested suspects now detained at the PDEA detention facility in this province.

Source: Philippines News Agency