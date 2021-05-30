﻿Drug-dealing Lanao del Norte cop busted

MANILA – A police officer in Lanao Del Norte fell in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Del Carmen, Iligan City on Saturday night.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar identified the arrested officer as Pat. Saidamin Bonsalagan Bagul (alias Borge), assigned at the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office (PPO).

According to a news release, the PNP-Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group led the operation in coordination with the Lanao Del Norte PPO, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Special Intelligence Unit, Regional Mobile Force Battalion, the military, and National Bureau of Investigation.

Also seized were four pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 20 grams, buy-bust money, mobile phone, rifle with five magazines loaded with live ammunition, pistol with one magazine loaded with ammunition, and a car.

“Ito ang dahilan kaya natin ipinatutupad ang (This is the reason why we are enforcing the nameless, faceless) recruitment selection at pagpapa-igting ng ating (and strengthening our) Intensified Cleanliness Policy. Patuloy nating lilinisin ang hanay ng PNP sa mga tiwaling pulis (We will continue to rid the PNP of scalawags),” Eleazar said in a statement.

“This is our warning to all police personnel involved in illegal activities. Hindi katanggap-tanggap sa PNP ang ganyang uri ng kalakaran niyo, kaya sisiguraduhin kong sa kulungan ang bagsak niyo (These activities are unacceptable in the PNP and I will make sure you land in jail),” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency