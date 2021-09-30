﻿Drive-thru swab test center opens in Bulacan mall

Motorists and mall-goers here can now get tested against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) while inside their car and get the result even faster.

Called “Drive to Swab”, the testing site is operated by Be Safe MD Medical Clinic and is located at the open parking area of the SM City mall. It accommodates clients daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mary Joy L. Ballego, SM City San Jose Del Monte information officer, on Wednesday said being tested for Covid-19 at a drive-through booth is a safer option than going to crowded testing centers.

”Worry less because whatever your reason may be, you can now get tested while you are inside your car and get the result faster as the Drive to Swab by Be Safe MD Medical Clinic is now conducting an antigen and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to all the motorists and mall-goers with no appointment needed,” she said in a statement.

Ballego said the antigen test costs PHP950 and the result may be obtained in just a few minutes, while the RT-PCR is PHP3,350 and the result will be available in 24 hours.

She said they also accept home service testing.

