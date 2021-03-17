﻿Dr orders probe into alleged P6-B ‘tongpats’ scheme

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary William Dar has ordered a probe into a syndicate that is allegedly involved in a money-making scheme within the department.

Dar made the directive after Senator Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday pushed for Senate inquiry into a syndicate that stands to gain billions of pesos in “tong-pats” (kickback) from the DA’s recommendation to lower tariff rates on – and to increase the minimum access volume (MAV) of – imported pork products due to the severe impact of African swine fever (ASF) on the swine industry.

Lacson, citing information from a “highly placed source”, disclosed during Monday’s plenary session that certain DA officials are getting PHP5 to PHP7 per kilogram of imported pork.

Jane Bacayo, executive director of DA-minimum access volume (DA-MAV) Secretariat, said the issuance of MAV allocation is above-board.

“The allocations of existing MAV licensees are those they have been using even before the administration of Sec. Dar, in accordance with the existing MAV guidelines,” Bacayo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the MAV guidelines, she said licensees who can utilize 70 percent of their allocation for the previous MAV Year will retain their MAV allocation.

“Thus, MAV licensees will always try their best to utilize 70 percent of their allocation so that they will retain their existing allocation for the succeeding year,” she said. “Issuance of MAV import clearance to MAV licensees is ministerial or non-discretionary on the part of the MAV Secretariat.”

She added that MAV allocations and licenses are strictly non-transferable.

“These policies are strictly adhered to and observed under the leadership of Sec. William Dar,” she said.

In a virtual presser on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Dar continues to enjoy President Rodrigo Duterte’s trust and confidence.

Roque made this reaction amid calls for Dar’s resignation mounted following the surge in prices of pork products and his alleged slow response to the ASF outbreak.

“Sa pagre-resign, may tiwala pa rin po ang ating Presidente kay Secretary Dar. Sa lahat po ng mga member ng Cabinet (On calls for resignation, the President still trusts Secretary Dar. All Cabinet members), we continue to work or remain in our duties for as long as the President has full trust and confidence in us,” Roque said.

Dar earlier said it is “unfair” to ask him to quit his post, saying his agency has already implemented several measures to address the rising prices of pork products.

Source: Philippines News Agency