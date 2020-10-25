﻿DPWH to turn over new Covid-19 facility to Bacolod City Oct. 30

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will turn over a newly-built 32-room quarantine and isolation facility to the city government here on Oct. 30.

City Administrator Em Ang said on Sunday the DPWH Task Force to Facilitate Augmentation of National and Local Health Facilities headed by Undersecretary Emil Sadain is overseeing the project implementation with assistance from DPWH-Western Visayas Regional Director Leah Delfinado.

“This will support the need of Bacolod for additional healthcare facilities in its response against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis,” Ang said.

The project located in Barangay Alijis, funded by the national government, includes two sets of facilities with a total cost of PHP25 million.

Last Sept. 9, Mayor Evelio Leonardia signed a memorandum of agreement with Sadain and Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the National Policy Against Covid-19, in rites held at L’ Fisher Hotel here.

The Bacolod project is part of the 362-bed Covid-19 facilities provided by the national government to the city, and also to the province of Negros Occidental.

Some 45 cubicles will also be opened in the regional evacuation center in Barangay Vista Alegre here, which will be repurposed into a quarantine facility for asymptomatic patients.

A 32-bed off-site dormitory will also rise inside the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) compound in this city.

In Negros Occidental, similar healthcare facilities will also be set up on eight sites in the cities of San Carlos, Escalante, Cadiz, Silay, La Carlota, and Kabankalan, and in the municipality of Valladolid.

