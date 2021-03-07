﻿DPWH to resume strengthening works of Quezon Bridge in Manila

Retrofitting and strengthening works at the Quezon Bridge along Quezon Boulevard Extension in between Quiapo and Ermita, Manila are set to resume, the Department of Public Works and Highways said on Friday.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said an initial amount of PHP8.2 million has been allocated for the works to continue on the structure.

“A total of PHP8.2 million from the 2021 General Appropriations Act (GAA) was allocated to resume works on the old bridge which began major retrofitting in 2019. This is on top of the palliative measures previously implemented on the bridge after it sustained damages from a 2014 fire,” he said in a statement.

The pre-bid conference for the resumption of the works on the project was held via Facebook live stream on February 26, 2021.

DPWH-National Capital Region (NCR) Director Eric Ayapana said the scope of works for this year’s contract will cover the removal of structures and obstruction on the existing bracing, as well as on its superstructure specifically on the structural steel, painting, rivets, working platform, and pavement markings.

The retrofitting of the 256-meter Quezon Bridge will be implemented by the DPWH NCR Construction Division within 120 calendar days.

On the other hand, for the completion of the major retrofitting project to make Quezon Bridge earthquake-resistant, DPWH said it will require an

Source: Philippines News Agency