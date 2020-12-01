﻿DPWH starts P292-M road projects in Bulacan

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) has started the construction of several road projects in this province after more than PHP292 million was released by the national government under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for the year 2020.

Engineer Henry Alcantara, chief of the DPWH-Bulacan 1st DEO, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Tuesday that 11 road projects were lined up in his jurisdiction, with a total budget of PHP292.163 million.

These include reconstruction, rehabilitation, preventive maintenance, asset preservation, upgrading of damaged primary, secondary and tertiary roads, and rehabilitation of drainage canals on roads, specifically at the Manila North Road, formerly MacArthur Highway and Daang Maharlika Highway, which is formerly the Doña Remedios Trinidad (DRT) Highway.

Alcantara said the fund was contained under the Multi-Year Contractual Authority (MYCA) of the 2020 General Appropriations Act-For Later Release (GAA-FLR) which was downloaded late by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

After the release of the budget, he said they immediately started the PHP26.2-million rehabilitation, reconstruction, upgrading of damaged pavement primary road of the “flood-prone area” of the Bocaue-Balagtas boundary in the Manila North Road Intercity Section that started on Nov. 24.

He also said that PHP75 million has been set aside for the construction of the Manila North Road in the City of Malolos and this will be followed by another road construction in the Malolos-Crossing section with a PHP13.8-million budget.

Meanwhile, Engr. Ernesto Dauz, chief maintenance of the DPWH-Bulacan 1st DEO, said they will conduct asset preservation-preventive maintenance-tertiary road reblocking on Kilometers 47 and 48 and rehabilitation, reconstruction and upgrading of damaged pave roads-tertiary roads on the part of General Alejo Santos Highway in Bustos town with a total of PHP32.913-million fund.

He added that PHP5.411-million is set aside for asphalting on the Bocaue-San Jose road section in Bocaue town.

“Renovations are also pending in Pulilan-Calumpit Road with PHP17.169 million in funding; PHP25.338-million for Pulilan-Plaridel Diversion Road and PHP14.772-million for Baliuag-Candaba Road,” Dauz said.

Alcantara added that other projects will start in the coming weeks.

Assistant District Engineer Aris Ramos has assured that they will finish all the projects within 120 days or until March 2021 despite the delayed release of the funds due to the pandemic.

Ramos advised motorists to expect heavy and congested flow of traffic in the coming weeks due to the construction activities.

Source: Philippines News agency