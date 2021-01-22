﻿DPWH finishes 3 isolation facilities in Benguet

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) here has completed and is ready to turn-over three isolation facilities this week and next week, which will give the province an additional 78 isolation beds.

Based on the report of the representative from the DPWH-Benguet Engineering District (BED) 1, they have completed the 16-beds isolation facility at the compound of the Benguet General Hospital (BeGH) in this capital town.

Another facility — a dorm-type facility in Barangay Ucab, Itogon that has 42 beds, is also expected to be turned over next week.

The Ucab facility can be used as a multi-purpose hall after the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic is over.

A representative from the DPWH-BED 2 also reported that the 20-beds isolation facility at Ambongdolan, Tublay town is also ready to be turned over.

Once used, it brings the provincial LGU-managed isolation facility to 413 from 355.

Aside from those already completed, the DPWH BED-1 has also allotted PHP40.6 million for the construction of six additional isolation facilities in Barangay Tawang, La Trinidad; Bayabas, Sablan; Ucab, Itogon; Bobok, Bokod; Twin Peaks, Tuba and another in Kabayan town.

This will give an additional 126 isolation beds for towns in Southern Benguet.

Governor Melchor Diclas said the different Benguet towns have their isolation facilities aside from the different district hospitals.

Based on the report of the Benguet provincial health office during the meeting, there are 1,168 isolation beds at the temporary treatment and monitoring facility aside from the 509 isolation beds at the community quarantine facilities located in the 13 towns of the province.

There are also 52 beds assigned as critical care beds in district hospitals.

Record shows that as of Jan. 20, Benguet has a total of 424 active cases with the addition of the 26 new cases logged on Wednesday.

