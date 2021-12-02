﻿DPWH fast tracks construction of modular hospital in Bataan

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is fast-tracking the completion of a coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) modular facility inside the Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital (MMWGH) in Mariveles, Bataan.

The construction of the PHP23.85-million facility is in line with the efforts of the DPWH to increase the number of hospital beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients in Central Luzon.

The project is being implemented by the Bataan 2nd District Engineering Office headed by District Engineer Ulysses C. Llado.

The facility, Llado said, will be equipped with ventilation systems, oxygen lines, and air condition units. It will also have a booth for nurses, a separate nursing station and a pantry for medical front-liners.

He said although coronavirus cases have been gradually decreasing in the province, it is still important to have a new modular hospital to serve as a standby facility in case of another surge in infections.

“We must continue to take a proactive approach to the management of Covid-19 and in order to prevent the recurrence of the problems brought by the shortage of health facilities. The DPWH continues to support the government’s healthcare program by building the necessary physical infrastructure such as modular hospitals,” Llado said in social media post.

Last February, the Bataan 2nd District Engineering Office turned over to the local government of Mariveles three units of isolation facilities worth some PHP41.9 million.

Aside from the modular hospital at MMWGH, the Bataan 2nd District Engineering Office also proposed to build similar structures at Mariveles District Hospital and Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center.

Source: Philippines News Agency