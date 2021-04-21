﻿DPWH-E. Visayas readies equipment for typhoon-clearing

More than 200 pieces of equipment of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 8 (Eastern Visayas) are on standby for emergency response clearing operations as Typhoon Bising threatens to batter the region.

The DPWH-8 here announced on Saturday that hundreds of personnel were in strategic locations, bracing for the typhoon’s impact.

“The DPWH in Eastern Visayas, once again, braces for any eventualities that may occur in the entire region with Typhoon Bising (Surigae) rapidly intensifying. Continuous monitoring of road condition is being conducted,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, local government units in Eastern Visayas have been asked to prepare for the impact of projected heavy rainfall to be generated by “Bising”.

In an advisory, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) 8 here asked the local authorities and the public to be vigilant and take precautionary measures in case of landslide and flooding.

“The barangay (village) disaster risk reduction and management councils (DRRMCs) are advised to coordinate with their city or municipal DRRMs to plan for any emergency, including identification of safe and suitable relocation sites and evacuation centers,” the MGB-8 said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) identified several rivers in six provinces that would likely be affected by possible strong rain.

They are in Sangputan, Palo, Solano, Daguitan, Marabong, Cadacan, Bongquirogon, Salug, Pagbanagaran, Pagsangahan, and Binahaan in Leyte; and Catarman, Bugko, Pambujan, Catubig, Palapag, Mano, and Gamay in Northern Samar.

The others are in Oras, Dolores, Ulot, Taft, Borongan, Suribao, Llorente, Balangiga, and Sulat in Eastern Samar; Basey, Silaga, Calbiga, and Jibatan in Samar; Bisay, Himbangan, and Pandan in Southern Leyte; and all river systems in Biliran.

As of Saturday morning, the center of “Bising” was estimated at 775 km. east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte.

It has maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 215 kph, moving west-northwest at 20 kph.

All provinces in the region have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 1. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency