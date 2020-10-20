﻿DPWH creates task force to probe alleged corruption

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has created a task force that will look into alleged corruption involving officials and employees of the department.

Under Department Order No. 101 he signed on October 17, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar ordered the creation of the Task Force Against Graft and Corruption (TAG) that will investigate the supposed corruption in the agency.

“In line with President R. Duterte’s stringent policy against the commission of graft and corrupt practices by government officials and/or employees, the allegations of widespread corruption, and in order to boost the efficiency and effectiveness of the Department in exercising its mandate of providing quality infrastructure to the Filipino people, a Task Force Graft and Corruption (TAG), is hereby created,” the Order read.

The TAG, it added, will investigate anomalies allegedly perpetrated by officials and/or employees of the DPWH, based on valid complaints.

“The TAG, upon observing due process, shall recommend to the Office of the Secretary, through a resolution, the appropriate action(s) to take concerning the erring official(s) and/or employee(s),” it said.

Villar gave the task force the authority to create a Technical Working Group (TWG) that will serve as the secretariat. The TWG will also assist the TAG in the exercise of its functions.

DPWH Assistant Secretary Meljohn Verzosa was appointed as TAG chairperson while Director Gliricidia Tumaliuan-Ali as vice chairperson.

Members of the task force are Director Michael Villafranca; Stakeholders Relations Service, officer-in-charge Andro Santiago; and lawyer Ken Edward Sta Rita.

On Monday, Duterte said corruption is very much active in the department.

The Chief Executive, however, defended the DPWH secretary, saying Villar has a lot of money. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency