﻿DPWH completes P109.4-M port projects in northern Iloilo

ILOILO CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) here has completed the PHP109.4 million improvement and construction of five ports in northern Iloilo in partnership with the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

In a report furnished to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Friday, the projects included the rehabilitation and extension of the Bancal Port in Barangay Bancal worth PHP39.2 million; construction of the PHP25.9-million Granada Port in Barangay Granada; and PHP11.5 million port in Barangay Lantangan, all in Carles town.

Two other ports are constructed in the municipality of Concepcion to include the PHP12.2 million Tambaliza Port in Barangay Tambaliza, and PHP20.6 million Polopiña Port in Barangay Polopiña.

DPWH regional director Lea N. Delfinado said the improvement of the ports in Carles will not only make the transport of goods and services easier and faster but will also pave the way for more tourists flocking to the Gigantes Island.

“Bancal port provides better access to Isla de Gigantes, which is one of the top tourist destinations in Panay Island, and to other island beaches in the town, hence, its improvement will boost local tourism,” she said in a statement.

As per the report from the DPWH Iloilo 3rd District Engineering Office (3rd DEO), the project in Bancal Port is composed of the strengthening of shore protection and extension of additional 20 meters.

The other ports, said Delfinado, could serve as an anchorage during high tide and natural disasters.

“Other than providing access to beautiful island destinations in northern Iloilo, the improvement of these ports will be beneficial to the people living in the islands of Carles and Concepcion, providing faster delivery of marine products from the islands to the market,” she added.

Aside from the port projects, the DPWH also reported the rehabilitation of slope protection structures along Junction Bancal-Leon-Antique Road in Brgy. Mali-ao, Leon, Iloilo is nearing completion.

Two slope protection projects are being implemented simultaneously by the DPWH, through the Iloilo 4th District Engineering Office (DEO).

The first project is the construction of 152-meter slope protection structures utilizing the high tensile wire mesh worth PHP86.129 million and the second one is the 95-meter slope protection including drainage structure amounting to PHP93.551 million.

Both projects are ahead of their target completion; the first project is 87 percent completed against the 58 percent planned accomplishment while the second is 68 percent done when compared with the 49 percent target.

Delfinado said the project will ensure that traffic will not be hampered by possible landslides that may be caused by heavy rains.

“These portions of the national road are very susceptible to landslide and rockfall, especially when heavy rains occur, posing danger to commuters and residents. Its rehabilitation is significant in order to preserve the life and properties of the people living in the area,” she said.

She added that once completed, the slope protection will provide safer travel to Bucari Pine Forest in Barangay Bucari, Leon which is considered as the “Little Baguio” of Iloilo province, and to other tourist destinations in Alimodian town like Imoy Falls and “Seven Cities”, which are known for organic vegetable production

