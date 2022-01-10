﻿DPWH completes major repairs on ‘Odette’-damaged infra

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Saturday reported the completion of major emergency works on roads and bridges in areas affected by Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

Secretary Roger Mercado said repair works were done within 15 days, with 47 national road sections cleared and reopened.

“The reopening of roads allowed the national government, local government units, and NGOs (non-governmental organizations) to immediately extend relief efforts especially in hardly affected areas,” he said in a statement.

Mercado and other DPWH officials inspected affected infrastructures in Cebu, Negros Oriental, Bohol, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands last week.

“Southern Cebu is again accessible to motorists as the regional offices worked round-the-clock for the immediate reopening of Sariling Bridge in Malabuyoc, Cebu,” he added.

The Sariling Bridge approach along the national highway, connecting the town of Alegria in the north and Ginatilan to the south, collapsed after “Odette” made landfall in Cebu on Dec. 17, 2021.

In Cebu, 500 bags of grocery items were distributed to the people of Malabuyoc and 500 packs of rice and goods to Alegria residents, while 750 food packs were taken to Negros Oriental.

From DPWH’s “Operation Malasakit (Concern)” led by officials and employees, cash assistance were given to Bohol, Cebu’s 7th congressional district (Alcantara, Alegria, Badian, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Moalboal, Ronda), Negros Oriental, Siargao, Dinagat Islands, and the island municipality of Limasawa, Southern Leyte.

Source: Philippines News Agency