﻿DPWH completes 4 Covid-19 facilities in Metro Manila

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Saturday reported the completion of four coronavirus disease (Covid-19) facilities with over 300 beds in Metro Manila.

DPWH Secretary and isolation czar Mark Villar said the medical healthcare facilities for Covid-19 patients and healthcare professionals are in the cities of Parañaque, Makati, and Marikina and the Municipality of Pateros.

The completed quarantine facility is composed of 84 air-conditioned rooms equipped with hospital beds, tables, chairs, and a private comfort room.

Four nursing stations were also included in the project construction to provide a convenient area for health professionals to take a break and recharge.

“As part of the DPWH’s initiative in assisting the ongoing battle against Covid-19 pandemic, we are making sure to efficiently provide patients and our medical professionals such facilities with this project completed earlier than the target date,” Villar said in a statement.

Villar added that the facility at Airforce One Parking Area, Barangay San Dionisio, was turned over on October 29 to Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez, Parañaque City Rep. Eric Olivarez and Department of Health representatives.

Also present were National Policy Against Covid-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., DPWH National Capital Region (NCR) director Ador Canlas and Metro Manila 2nd District Engineer Arleen Beltran.

Meanwhile, the DPWH has completed and turned over a new 44-bed capacity Covid-19 isolation facility to the city government of Makati.

Villar said the makeshift hospital that comes with a nursing station and an X-ray room inside Makati Aqua Sports Arena was put up by DPWH Metro Manila 2nd District Engineering Office from 40-foot container vans.

The completed facility is fully-airconditioned and is equipped with hospital beds, tables and chairs, and a private comfort room for each of the patients’ rooms.

It was turned over on October 29 by the DPWH chief to Makati Mayor Abigail Binay and Makati Rep. Luis Campos.

The DPWH also reported the completion of a 136-bed capacity quarantine/isolation healthcare facility in Barangay Nangka, Marikina City.

He said the DPWH Metro Manila 1st District Engineering Office has converted 37 40-foot container vans and a 20-footer container van into 136 air-conditioned rooms that will be used as a temporary medical facility for suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases with mild symptoms.

The facility includes eight rooms for health workers, two rooms for X-ray and Laboratory, two rooms for Doctors and Nurse Station, and an electrical room.

Villar said the 62-bed capacity isolation facility made from 34 container vans was also completed by the DPWH MMFDEO inside Pateros Elementary School Gymnasium.

The facility also comes with an office, health workers’ dorm room, a control center room, and a laboratory.

“We are continuously converting containers into mobile health facilities to assist the Department of Health in fighting Covid-19,” Villar said.

