﻿DPWH completes 2 school buildings in Tarlac

CITY OF SAN FERNANO, Pampanga – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of two school buildings in the province of Tarlac amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Tarlac 1st District Engineer Erelina B. Santos said on Tuesday the newly-completed infrastructure projects are a four-storey building with eight classrooms at the Baras-Baras High School in Tarlac City worth some PHP24 million, and a two-storey, eight-classroom building at the Marawi Elementary School in Camiling, town, amounting to PHP25 million.

“The school building construction activities continued amid the pandemic to ensure its immediate completion, and that the facilities will be available to students once the face-to-face classes resume,” Santos said in an official social media post.

She said the new school buildings will be of great help for the students who used to cramp in dilapidated buildings.

The two projects are the DPWH’s contribution to the educational sector aimed at making public school facilities conducive to learning, Santos noted.

The projects were implemented through the Basic Education Facilities Fund, a convergence program between DPWH and Department of Education

Source: Philippines News Agency