﻿DPWH Bicol completes P20-M road project in Sorsogon

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), through its Sorsogon 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO), has completed the PHP20 million worth of 1,119 meters paved road in Barcelona town in Sorsogon province.

DEO chief Felix Dimaano Jr. said the road will serve as the link of the barangays to the town proper where goods and agricultural products are being sold.

“It will also provide better access for people wanting to visit the historically rich and scenic attractions of Barcelona and Bulusan, thereby strengthening the local tourism industry,” Dimaano said in a social media post Friday.

The project is part of the Ariman Junction-Bulusan Lake Road connecting Barcelona and Bulusan towns classified and designated as tourism hubs in Sorsogon.

“The PHP20-million project was funded under the DPWH fiscal year 2021 regular infrastructure program that started last January 3, 2021, and completed on September 5 of the same year,” Dimaano said.

Meanwhile, DPWH Bicol regional director Virgilio Eduarte said when towns and communities are connected and provided with safer and more convenient access ways, it also creates more opportunities for progress.

