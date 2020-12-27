﻿Downward trend in Bataan’s Covid-19 cases continues

The number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in this province has continued to go down with only 98 listed as per latest report of the Provincial Health Office.

Governor Albert Garcia on Saturday said the drop in active cases was due to the report of more new recoveries than new infections in the past days.

The latest report showed there are 14 new recoveries as against eight new infections.

The total number of recoveries reached 3,472 while confirmed cases are 3,648. Deaths remained at 78.

Garcia said those newly recovered are from Orani, five; Mariveles, three; two each from Balanga City and Hermosa and one each from Samal and Dinalupihan.

Of the new confirmed cases, six are from Balanga City and one each from Orani and Dinalupihan, with the youngest being 10 years old, and the oldest is 54 years old.

Meanwhile, the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) reported that the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB) in Mariveles town has zero active Covid-19 cases as of Saturday.

AFAB senior information officer Karen B. Padaoan on Saturday said 304 workers from different FAB locators were infected but have all recovered.

She said that since July, the AFAB, through its Incident Management Team (IMT) for Covid-19, has heightened its response to help combat the spread of the disease in the FAB.

IMT commander Dr. Luz A. Velasco led the team following the initiatives prescribed by the Department of Health and the World Health Organization as well as its constant communication with health authorities and government health agencies, Padaoan said.

AFAB also facilitated additional undertakings such as the issuance of FAB passes, close monitoring of health and safety protocols and companies’ operations within the Freeport, and launching of contactless transactions for the safety of its stakeholders.

FAB’s 88-bed quarantine facility, through the help of the provincial government of Bataan, was also operated to house workers who need to undergo quarantine.

At present, there are 81 locators operating at the Mariveles freeport with 26,000 workers.

Before the pandemic, operational were about 100 multinational firms with more than 40,000 workers.

Source: Philippines News agency