﻿DOTr, PACC reaffirm commitment vs. corruption via FOI

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) signed a reaffirmation of Integrity and Pledge of Cooperation and Oath of Honesty in a virtual ceremony last April 28.

Led by DOTr Secretary Arthur P. Tugade and PACC Chairman Greco Belgica, the nationwide virtual oath-taking of all DOTr officials and employees, together with the signing of the Manifesto on the Pledge of Cooperation and Oath of Honesty, aims to renew DOTr’s commitment to fighting corruption.

“Paalala na ‘wag tayong makalimot sa ating panunumpa na hindi tayo magiging corrupt. Ngayon, sasabihin muli natin sa pagtatapos ng ating katungkulan sa gobyerno, tayo ay hindi magiging corrupt. Tayo ay mananatiling mandirigma laban sa korapsyon (This is a reminder for us to stay true to our oath of not being corrupt. Now, we will say again once our stint in the government ends, we will not be corrupt. We will remain as warriors against corruption),” Tugade said the event.

The pledge also commits the DOTr, its attached agencies, and its personnel to exercise “full transparency in government service, by upholding the right of the citizenry to freedom of information and full disclosure on matters of public concern.”

“We are for transparency. The DOTr and its attached agencies will ensure that the public is empowered by giving access to documents that they need,” Tugade said in a statement during the 2020 Freedom of Information (FOI) Awards.

The DOTr has been a consistent FOI Top Requested and Performing Agencies. It is one of the FOI Champions – Department Category during the 2020 FOI Awards held in November 2020.

Source: Philippines News Agency