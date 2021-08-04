﻿DOTr logs nearly 58K free train rides for vaccinated APORs

A total of 57,784 free train rides to vaccinated authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) have so far been given during the first day of the free ride program of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

In a Viber message on Wednesday, Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) has given out 13,708 free rides; the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) with 40,710; and the Philippine National Railways with 3,366.

The MRT-3, in a Facebook post, said passengers who wish to avail of the free ride program from Aug. 3 to 20 will need to present their vaccination card and proof of identification, such as a company ID, to prove their eligibility.

“Ang mga APOR na nakapagpabakuna ng first o second dose ay kwalipikado upang makatanggap ng libreng sakay (APORs who have received either their first or second dose are qualified to receive free rides),” the MRT-3 said.

It said the free ride program is meant to encourage the public to get vaccinated especially during Metro Manila’s shift to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from Aug. 6 to 20.

During the ECQ, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said only APORs will be allowed to board public transportation.

These APORs include health, emergency service, and uniformed personnel; government officials and employees on official travel; authorized relief and humanitarian assistance workers; individuals who wish to travel for medical or humanitarian reasons; those going to an airport; public transport workers; individuals scheduled for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination; among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency