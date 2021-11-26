﻿DOTr asks Google to include PH bike lanes in Google Maps

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has requested Google to include bike lane routes in the Philippines in the dashboard of its popular real-time navigation app Google Maps to help cyclists on their daily commutes.

Transport Secretary Art Tugade said the DOTr is coordinating with Google regarding the project.

“This will be a very good innovation for Google Maps considering that many Filipinos now are riding bikes as their main mode of transportation which brings significant health and environmental benefits especially amid the pandemic,” Tugade said in a news release on Thursday.

He said the DOTr is waiting for Google’s approval but he feels confident that the tech giant will most likely pursue the Department’s request as it is a supporter of active transport.

“We have asked Google to consider this suggestion top priority considering the increasing number of Filipino cyclists. We are confident that we can win their support on this,” Tugade said.

The DOTr has completed its 500-kilometer bike lane network in metropolitan cities across the Philippines.

The bike lane network includes Metro Manila (313.12 kilometers), Metro Cebu (129.47 km), and Metro Davao (54.74 km).

Bike lanes have pavement markings, physical separators, solar-powered road studs, thermoplastic paints, road signages, and bike racks.

The project was funded under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

Source: Philippines News Agency