﻿DOT steps up safe tourism drive in Eastern Visayas

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is stepping up its efforts to ensure fun and safe tourism in Eastern Visayas as more destinations reopened their doors to guests after year-long movement restrictions due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

DOT Eastern Visayas regional director Karina Rosa Tiopes said on Wednesday they have been meeting personnel of DOT-accredited establishments and community-based tourism organizations through face-to-face and virtual events to raise awareness on safe tourism.

“We want to ensure resilience of the Eastern Visayas tourism industry and provide stakeholders with information that will help them assess situations and make informed-management decisions,” Tiopes said in a phone interview.

The department has been providing the tourism industry stakeholders in the region updates and a better understanding of the Covid-19 situation in Eastern Visayas and how this is being managed by concerned authorities.

As of Oct. 27, the region has 50,520 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 49,479 recoveries and 559 deaths. This brings the total active cases to only 482 or just 0.95 percent of the total.

“We are taking decisive strides to bring back tourism businesses, livelihood, and jobs. As we do this, the health and wellness of our workers, guests, and communities is a prime concern. Safety in our workplace is of paramount importance,” she added.

The discussion also seeks to orient key stakeholders on the convergence initiatives of the DOT and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Region 8 geared to build fire-safe tourism facilities, sites, and communities.

On Oct. 5, the DOT and BFP regional offices here have forged a partnership to boost responsible tourism in Eastern Visayas.

Under the agreement, the BFP will intensify fire safety inspection of tourism enterprises and tourism sites in the region; conduct fire safety-related orientations and training; help promote the region’s tourism destination; conduct regular fire exit drill twice a year in all tourism enterprises; and conduct a regular clean-up drive in shorelines, access roads leading to tourism sites, riverbanks and waterways, and tourism destinations.

The DOT, meanwhile, will prepare the list of tourism enterprises where fire safety inspections and drills will be conducted, incorporate BFP fire safety orientations in DOT training, identify specific sites for the cleanup drive, and prepare digital and printed information materials on fire safety protocols and advocacies.

Source: Philippines News Agency