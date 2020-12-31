﻿DOT reminds hotels to follow pandemic regulations

The Department of Tourism (DOT) in Eastern Visayas has reminded hotels and pension houses to strictly follow rules in accepting guests even this holiday season.

“We wish to remind all accommodation establishments about the rules under the existing DOT regulations that they may not simultaneously accept regular (non-quarantine) hotel guests,” said Regional Director Karina Rosa Tiopes in an advisory issued Wednesday night.

“This is to reiterate the DOT’s directive that accommodation establishments operating under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) as quarantine or isolation facilities are prohibited from providing services to guests for business or leisure purposes,” Tiopes added.

Establishments operating as quarantine or isolation facility may only accept repatriated overseas Filipino workers, returning overseas Filipinos, locally stranded individuals, and as quarters for health workers.

This is in pursuance of the DOT Administrative Order No. 2020-02-C and provisions under Administrative Order No. 2020-006-C or guidelines on the operations of hotels and other accommodation establishments under the community quarantine, and the amended purposes under the general community quarantine, and the guidelines on the operations of accommodation establishments for a staycation.

Failure to comply with the order may result in the accommodation establishment to face fines and penalties, including revocation of certificate of authority to operate while their DOT accreditation will be subject to review.

Eastern Visayas has 189 DOT-accredited accommodation establishments that secured a certificate of authority to operate from the tourism department’s regional office.

Of the 189, a total of 117 are given the provisional certificate of authority to operate (PCAO) while 72 are given the certificate of authority to operate (CAO).

Of the 117 PCAO holders, 37 are in Leyte, 27 in Samar, 20 in Eastern Samar, 17 in Southern Leyte, nine in Biliran, and seven in Northern Samar.

Of the 72 establishments that secured CAO, 51 are in Leyte, eight in Eastern Samar, five in Samar, three each in Southern Leyte and Northern Samar, and two in Biliran.

Source: Philippines News agency