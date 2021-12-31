﻿DOT probes hotel over alleged quarantine protocol breach

A hotel in Metro Manila is under investigation following reports that it allowed a guest who came from the United States to skip quarantine protocols.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat did not identify the hotel but said the Department of Tourism (DOT) has already served a notice to explain (NTE), directing the establishment in question to submit its response to the allegations within three days.

A viral post circulating on social media alleged that a returning Filipino who came from the US left the hotel for a party in Makati City before finishing the prescribed quarantine period.

Romulo-Puyat said the DOT is in touch with the concerned authorities to validate the reports.

Individuals found violating quarantine protocols may face penalties and imprisonment, she said.

“Failure to comply with the health and safety protocols of the DOT, the Department of Health (DOH), or the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) may lead to criminal penalties of fines and/or imprisonment, and administrative penalties such as suspension or revocation of accreditation depending on the gravity of the offense,” she said.