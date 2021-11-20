﻿DOT launches bike trail tourism project in Pangasinan

The Department of Tourism (DOT) here has launched the bike trail tourism project that will aid in physical and mental health and attract more domestic tourists amid the pandemic.

In an interview on Friday, DOT Ilocos regional director Joseph Francisco Ortega said this is part of the tourism recovery plan focusing on outdoor activities.

“We wanted to cater to domestic tourists since we cannot yet cater to foreign tourists,” he said.

Ortega said this is one of the new products of DOT for the new normal.

“Tourism is not just about travel but also for healing. It is for our mental health,” he said.

Ortega said the DOT, the local government unit, and bikers’ groups in Pangasinan, have mapped out trails for beginners, amateurs, and professional bikers.

“Plan for the next step is to navigate or test out the trails by the travel agencies. They will also create packages to be offered to tourists,” he said.

He added San Fabian bike trail is the “most ready” for the new tourism product as it has existing trails complete with a biker’s den.

San Fabian Mayor Constante Agbayani, during the launch on Thursday, thanked DOT for the project.

“Ever since the biker’s den was constructed here, many more establishments were built, more businesses were established. It really helped the residents in the upland barangays in their livelihood,” he said.

More tourism products

Ortega said aside from Pangasinan, DOT Ilocos regional office will also launch a nature trail in La Union, bird-watching trail in Ilocos Norte, and food and tourism research inventory management for the region.

“These are meant to be developed this year and to be promoted next year. So we allotted funds for promotion next year,” he said.

He added DOT will also focus on environmental protection and awareness, as well as climate change mitigation and awareness.

“By incorporating these to the products of DOT such as the eco-trail, bird watching, among others, we will input values of education on how to take care of their surroundings or environment,” Ortega said.

Source: Philippines News Agency