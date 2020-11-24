﻿DOT coordinates with police over missing Oliva

MANILA – The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Tuesday expressed “deep concern” over its missing official, lawyer Ryan Oliva.

Oliva, chief of DOT’s Legislative Liaison Unit, has been reported missing and was last contacted on November 21.

He was last seen leaving their house in Quezon City.

The agency has been coordinating with the Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and is in constant communication with Oliva’s family.

“The department urges everyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of Atty. Oliva to coordinate with the PNP- CIDG (through) its hotline: 0998-967-4924,” the agency said in a statement.

“The DOT also requests for prayers for successful search efforts and appeals for respect for the privacy of the Oliva family.”

Source: Philippines News Agency