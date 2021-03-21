﻿DOST, PAASE to launch mentoring program for researchers

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has partnered with the Philippine-American Academy of Science and Engineering (PAASE) in developing a mentoring program for researchers.

In a taped DOST report aired Friday afternoon, Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said the two institutions have agreed to develop a training program aligned with the DOST’s Research and Development Leadership (RDLead) program, which aims to strengthen the capabilities of researchers in higher education institutions and research and development (R&D) institutes.

“Under this proposed mentoring program, young and new generation of researchers may be matched with PAASE members based here and abroad for specific research projects,” he said.

Likewise, through the Balik Scientist program, PAASE members’ expertise could also be tapped in the development and implementation of research programs and projects in the country, he added.

De la Peña said PAASE members could also play a significant role in the planned establishment of the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines, which is eyed to serve as the premier R&D arm of the country in the field of virology.

Meanwhile, he said the DOST and PAASE met last March 15 to discuss other possible areas of cooperation, such as the latter’s engagement in the review of DOST programs, R&D proposals, and scientific papers.

They signed a memorandum of understanding for institutional cooperation in areas of mutual interest in science and technology, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency