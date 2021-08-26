﻿DOST gives P1.4-M for Lanao del Norte’s animal feeds facility

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has provided PHP1.4 million to help establish an animal feed production facility in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte.

In a taped report aired on Friday, Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said this project would benefit about 200 farmers.

“The project will offer (an) additional source of income for smallhold farmers as suppliers of raw materials. This will also support local small-scale livestock and poultry owners, as well as fish raisers, by establishing affordable locally produced animal feeds,” he said.

Lanao del Norte Science and Technology Director Dorina Mae Ytang told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) the facility is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.

“The LGU (local government unit) of Kauswagan already allocated an area for the facility. The funds were turned over last August 11. Based on the work plan, procurement of feeds production technology will start within the fourth quarter this year,” she said.

Kauswagan, together with other municipalities, such as the members of the League of Organic Agriculture Municipalities, Cities, and Provinces in the Philippines, has been at the forefront in advocating sustainable farming, Ytang said.

She added that to ensure organic agriculture in the locality, control of raw materials and feeds for farm animals is essential.

Among the raw materials for animal feed are yellow corn, soya, crude coco oil, concoctions, rice bran, and copra.

The DOST funding will be used to buy equipment, such as feed mixer, grinder, pelleting machine, moisture analyzer, as well as for the laboratory analysis of feeds.

“The project is projected to generate income of at least PHP722,800 on its first year of full operation, and employ five locals to manage the facility,” de la Peña said in his report.

He assured that the feeds to be produced are compliant with the prescribed nutritional requirements, pass health and quality standards, and are price-competitive.

