﻿DOST allots P500-K for meat processing facility in MisOr

The Department of Science and Technology-Region 10 (DOST-10) has allocated PHP500,000 for a meat processing facility project in Balingoan, Misamis Oriental.

The project aims to provide income generation to low-income families, as well as guide them about food safety, DOST-10 director Alfonso Alamban told Philippine News Agency.

He said DOST-10 would release the funding around late November. The local government unit (LGU), for its part, would buy the needed equipment.

The equipment will be brought to a common service facility, and will also be managed by the Municipal Agricultural Office, he added.

The Federation of Micro Business Entrepreneurs in Balingoan would be the beneficiaries of the project called “Establishment of Meat Processing Facility through S&T Interventions for the Economic Development in Balingoan”, Alamban said.

“We will provide training, the basic knowledge of meat processing. We will also highlight food safety during the training,” he noted.

Packaging and labeling will also be taught to the beneficiaries, to make their products more competitive.

Alamban said the project may likely commence before the year ends since the LGU is still in the process of ordering the equipment. Installation of equipment may take about two weeks, he added.

Including the necessary training, the project has a timeline of six months, Alamban said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency