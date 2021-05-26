﻿DOST aids C. Luzon MSMEs via tech upgrade program

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) regional office here has provided assistance to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Central Luzon through its Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP).

The program provides technical and technological assistance to MSMEs to enable them to improve their production capabilities by infusing science and technology (S&T) interventions.

Under SETUP, the assistance provided to MSMEs includes equipment upgrades, food safety standards consultancies, production improvements, and product labeling.

Jenina Cristel Malonzo, regional SETUP program manager, on Wednesday said some PHP6,026,460 has been allocated as assistance to six SMEs — Danrich Bakery, LFS Printing Services, Romyol Concrete Products, Izzamawy Pastries and Delights, Mavis-Maeve Native Delicacies Manufacturing, and Villanueva’s Farm.

Malonzo said the MSME-beneficiaries will use the financial assistance to acquire equipment, machinery, and technology to boost their productivity.

She particularly cited the case of Danrich Bakery, a program second-phaser from Bulacan that has been granted assistance to acquire the enhanced “nutribun” technology developed by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI).

She said the project is expected to have a significant impact in the fight against hunger and malnutrition especially among children in this time of the pandemic.

Malonzo is encouraging small businesses to avail themselves of the SETUP assistance.

“Our terms are very customer-friendly, and we make sure that we are with you every step of the way so we can achieve success together,” she said in an official social media post.

For this year, some PHP64.85 million has been downloaded to DOST Region 3 (Central Luzon) for SETUP projects to fund 60 projects of MSMEs.

As of May, Malonzo said that a total of 13 projects have been approved and another 20 have been endorsed for processing

Source: Philippines News Agency