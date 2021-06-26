﻿DOST-9 funds medicinal plants research vs. Covid-19

The Department of Science and Technology-9 (DOST-9) has released PHP126,688 to finance the research on Philippine medicinal plants and their components in the mitigation of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The grant was awarded by the DOST–Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD), through the Zamboanga Consortium for Health Research and Development–Regional Research Fund (ZCHRD-RRF).

The DOST-9 said in a statement Saturday the study aims to synthesize and compile Philippine medicinal plants with inhibitory properties against Covid-19 and other viruses.

The DOST-9 study is also meant to provide the framework for proactive investments in researches based on Philippine medicinal plant-derived vaccines or drugs to treat Covid-19 within six months.

The grant will be utilized to obtain the necessary provisions, supplies, and materials for the conduct of a systematic review.

Dr. Genelyn Madjos, an Associate Professor II in the College of Science and Mathematics (CSM) of the government-run Western Mindanao Station University (WMSU), is leading the study.

The DOST, through its various Research and Development councils, provides funding for studies in designing, implementing, and managing research projects.

Regular staff and faculty members of research institutes, medical and allied health sciences, hospitals, and other health-related agencies are encouraged to submit research proposals to the ZCHRD secretariat via e-mail.

Source: Philippines News Agency