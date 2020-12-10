﻿DOST-9 finances sea-level rise research in Dumanquilas Bay

The Department of Science and Technology-9 (DOST-9) has released PHP154,477 to finance research to determine coastal barangays’ vulnerability from sea-level rise in Buug, Dumanquilas Bay.

The Dumanquilas Bay is part of the Moro Gulf on the southern side of the Zamboanga Peninsula. It is shared between the provinces of Zamboanga del Sur on the eastern and northern shore and Zamboanga Sibugay on the western shore.

The recipient of the financial assistance, through DOST’s Grants-in-Aid program, is Bryan Bitantos, a researcher based in Mindanao State University-Buug Campus in Zamboanga Sibugay province.

John Kenneth Cabral, Science Research Specialist 2 of Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Science and Technology Center, said Thursday that the research aims to produce sea-level rise vulnerability maps and simulation models of the Dumanquilas Bay, focusing on the coastal barangays of Buug.

Cabral said the study also seeks to gather data to generate a socio-economic profile of the coastal communities while assessing their vulnerability factors based on the Coastal Vulnerability Index (CVI).

Cabral said the research was conceived during a recent meeting of the Provincial Science and Technology Center with the research coordinators of Mindanao State University – Buug Campus.

He noted that being an archipelago, the country is highly susceptible to climate change.

“The urgency of this study is also highlighted with the increasing frequency of ‘super typhoons’ passing through the country, significantly putting the lives of its constituents at high risk,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cabral said Bitantos’ research marks an important milestone for the MSU-Buug as the 1st DOST-funded Research and Development project of the institution.

Cabral said that Bitantos obtained his master’s degree in Sustainable Development major in Resource Management in MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology in 2016 and is currently working on his doctorate in the same field.

Source: Philippines News agency