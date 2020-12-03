﻿DOST-6 revives ‘nutribun’ to address malnutrition

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is reviving the nutribun project first introduced in the 1970s as part of the supplementary program of the government for public elementary school learners to address malnutrition.

“DOST is reviving that project but this time it is not just the usual nutribun but its nutritional properties are enhanced,” DOST-Western Visayas regional director Rowen Gelonga said in an interview on Thursday.

The enhanced nutribun (e-nutribun) technology reformulated by the DOST and the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) is rich in protein, enhanced with micro-nutrients, has iron, and Vitamin A.

The ready-to-eat bread weighs approximately 160 grams and provides 32 percent calories, 59 percent protein, 60 percent iron, and 60 percent of Vitamin A of the required energy and nutrient intake (REN) for children, according to DOST data.

Currently, the technology has three approved licensees in Western Visayas namely Bread Basket in Roxas City, Capiz; Waffle Time Inc in Iloilo City; and AJJJ Bakeshop in Bacolod City.

The Bread Basket started producing nutribun as of Dec. 2 for the requirement of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Capiz.

“We hope that in other parts of the region, DepEd will patronize and include nutribun in their feeding program,” he added.

The DOST is also working on the license applications of Aklan State University (ASU); Bakeshop, Bread and Butter of Filbake Foods Corporation; University of Antique (UA) Sibalum Technohub; Mang Tinapay; Negrense Volunteers for Change Foundation, Inc; Quinos Café; and the Guimaras State College (GSC) Western Visayas Food Innovation Center (WVFIC).

The project was launched during the virtual kickoff of the regional science and technology week on Wednesday.

Source: Philippines News agency