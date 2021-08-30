﻿Don’t sell lands, BARMM reminds Maguindanao CLOA recipients

Farmers in Maguindanao who are beneficiaries of the agrarian reform program in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) were reminded not to sell the lands given to them by the government.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Murad” Ebrahim issued the reminder to the farmers on Friday afternoon after the kick-off ceremony for the distribution of Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) titles at the BARMM government center here that was spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) – BARMM.

“You should take good care of it and develop it for it is a way to attaining better lives in the future,” Ebrahim told the land recipients from Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao via Zoom teleconference.

Fifty farmers from Barangay Tanuel of the municipality received the CLOAs from the agrarian reform program of the government, covering about 60 hectares of land.

“The land given to you will never perish and it could be the source of your continuous income that might improve your current living upheavals,” he added.

Beneficiaries of the program were mostly former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) combatants who became farmers after signing a peace deal with the national government.

The CLOA dispersal coincided with the MAFAR’s first foundation anniversary and 33rd National Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program Month celebrations.

“The Bangsamoro government recognizes the role of farmers as true heroes of the land. Without them, there will be no food on every Filipino’s table,” MAFAR Minister Mohammad S. Yacob said in the same event. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency