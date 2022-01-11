﻿Don’t resort to panic buying of meds, prelate tells faithful

An official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Monday appealed to the people not to buy essential medicines in bulk if they do not need them.

“Let us not be greedy in purchasing medicines If you don’t need it, don’t buy. We are not the only ones who want to live,” said Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio, head of the CBCP Ministry on Health, in an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas.

This came following reports of alleged shortage of paracetamol and other flu medicines in pharmacies, especially in Metro Manila, amid soaring coronavirus infections.

Last week, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said supplies of paracetamol and other flu medicines at drug stores will start to normalize over the weekend.

The bishop added that the increase in the number of coronavirus cases is also an invitation to those who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as a precaution against the ill effects of the virus.

‘Yes I believe, it’s a way to get vaccinated. We already have the vaccine, let us give assurance to those unvaccinated that it is safe,” he said.

Florencio added that the Church has long called for vaccination as additional protection against the disease.

He also reminded the public to be calm despite the sudden rise in Covid-19 infections.

The CBCP official asked the public to continue to follow the health protocol and pray for the strength and healing of the sick.

On Monday, the Philippines recorded another single-day record of new coronavirus infections at 33,169.

The country has now a total of 2,998,530 confirmed infections, with 2,788,711 recoveries, 157,526 active cases and 52,293 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency