﻿Don’t put supporters at risk, Comelec reminds poll bets

An official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday reminded aspirants in national and local positions, particularly those who hold gatherings to comply with health protocols implemented by the government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Aspirants – persons who have filed COCs (certificates of candidacy) but are not yet considered official candidates – who hold any kind of mass gathering are directly responsible for compliance with standing IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) health protocols — which are currently enforceable,” poll body spokesperson James Jimenez said in a Twitter post.

Jimenez added that candidates who ignore these protocols are “endangering their own supporters”.

Meanwhile, Jimenez said since the voter registration has ended on Saturday, the public should now focus on choosing candidates that have the best qualities and intentions to run the country.

“Voter registration is done. Now you need to start thinking about what the country needs, which candidate can bring us closest to filling those needs, and what you can do to help your chosen candidates win,” he added.

The poll body has yet to release the official number of the country’s registered voters for the May 2002 polls, including new registrants.

Earlier, the Comelec said it is looking to reach some 66 million local and overseas voters.

Source: Philippines News Agency