﻿Don’t listen to ‘fake experts’ who claim Covid-19 vax not safe

Malacañang on Thursday urged the public not to believe “fake experts” who claimed that Covid-19 vaccines are not safe and effective against Covid-19.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denied anew claims made by Dr. Romeo Quijano, a retired professor at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine, that Covid-19 jabs are “unsafe” and “more dangerous” than the virus causing the respiratory disease.

“Huwag po kayo makinig sa nagsasabing hindi epektibo at hindi ligtas ang mga bakuna. ‘Yan po ay mga pekeng eksperto (Do not believe those who say vaccines are not effective and safe. They’re fake experts),” Roque said in a Palace press briefing.

Citing health experts worldwide, he said all Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) work against preventing deaths and serious illness due to Covid-19.

“Sa buong mundo po kinikilala natin na lahat po ng bakuna na ginagamit natin aprubado ng WHO at ng Philippine FDA at iba’t-ibang FDA ng iba’t-ibang bansa ay ligtas at epektibo (The whole world recognizes that vaccines approved why the WHO, the Philippine FDA and FDAs of different countries are safe and effective),” he said.

Roque emphasized that health experts worldwide collectively believe a Covid-19 vaccine is the “solution” to the ongoing health crisis.

The Department of Health (DOH), in a separate statement, slammed the spread of false and misleading information about vaccines, saying it is “irresponsible” amid the continuing threat of Covid-19 and the more infectious Delta variant.

DOH said there is a growing number of real-world evidence globally that shows Covid-19 vaccines have been effective in the significant reduction of hospitalization and deaths among vaccinated persons.

“Despite increases in Covid-19 cases in these countries, the same rate of increase is not seen in hospitalization and deaths,” the DOH said.

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Edsel Salvana, a member of the DOH-Technical Advisory Group, called it “unfortunate” that some medical professionals believe in conspiracy theories and engage in “sensationalist propaganda” without citing proper evidence.

He said such a move costs lives and prolongs the pandemic.

“Their credentials as doctors and their willingness to unwittingly drag their institutions into the fray is confusing the public and affecting vaccine confidence. This will ultimately cost lives and prolong the pandemic,” Salvana said in a Facebook post.

To date, 39.5 million doses of various Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to the Philippines.

The Covid-19 vaccine brands that are currently part of the Philippines’ inventory and have been cleared for emergency use are Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson.

Source: Philippines News Agency