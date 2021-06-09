﻿Don’t be complacent despite downtrend of cases: Zambo mayor

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar on Wednesday called on the residents not to be complacent amid the decreasing number of active cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Salazar said residents must continue to comply with the health and safety protocols to sustain the downtrend of Covid-19 cases.

The Covid-19 data tracker showed that the active cases went down to 980 on June 8 from 1,122 on June 7.

Data said the recovery cases climbed from 9,058 on Monday to 9,248 on June 8.

As of Tuesday, this city had a total of 10,678 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 9,248 recoveries, 980 active cases, and 450 deaths.

“We should not be complacent, we should continue complying with the health and safety protocols,” Salazar said.

She added that the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO), through the different police stations and operating units, recorded Tuesday 329 offenses related to the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) guidelines and health and safety protocols.

Of the total violations, 185 involved failure to present quarantine pass or valid identification card, 67 non-wearing of face shield, 30 curfew violations, 25 non-wearing of face mask, 20 non-observance of physical distancing, and one each for unauthorized motorcycle back riding and use of unauthorized helmet.

Meanwhile, Col. Rexmel Reyes, ZCPO director, said they would continue to enforce health and safety protocols.

Reyes reiterated the commitment of all 11 police stations and their personnel to continuously implement and enforce health protocols and regulations, together with the Joint Task Force Zamboanga and barangay officials.

He said the local police still encounter residents violating health and safety guidelines.

“There are still a lot of individuals who are continuously violating our protocols and guidelines set by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force),” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency