﻿Donate blood, save lives: PH Red Cross

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) celebrated “World Blood Donor Day” (WBDD) on Monday with the reminder that the need for blood does not stop, even if the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic ends.

With the theme “Give blood and keep the world-beating”, the PRC raised global and national awareness on the need to replenish its blood supply.

PRC also emphasized it observes strict health protocols during blood donation activities and all technical staff are tested regularly to ensure the safety of donors.

PRC’s focus in this year’s WBDD campaign is the role of young people in ensuring a safe blood supply and encouraging them to donate every three months.

“The people’s need for blood doesn’t stop. PRC will always be open to help. Donate now! The blood that you will donate today will save lives tomorrow,” PRC chair and chief executive officer Sen. Richard Gordon said in a news release.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also underscored the role of the youth in blood donation.

“In many countries, young people have been at the forefront of activities and initiatives aimed at achieving safe blood supplies through voluntary, non-remunerated blood donations. Young people form a large sector of the population in many societies and are generally full of idealism, enthusiasm and creativity,” the WHO said in a statement.

The WHO said WBDD 2021 thanked blood donors in the world and created wider public awareness of the need for regular, unpaid blood donation; promoted the community values of blood donation in enhancing community solidarity and social cohesion; and celebrated the potential of youth as partners in promoting health.

Blood donors can get in touch with 104 PRC chapters and 98 blood service facilities nationwide or call hotline 143.

PRC remains one of the top contributors to safe and quality blood supply in the country.

“Blood is a true humanitarian gift that can only be given by one human being to another. Let us give blood and help save lives,” the PRC said.

Source: Philippines News Agency