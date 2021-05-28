﻿Domestic Work NC II assessment center opens in Paco, Manila

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) inaugurated on Friday the Domestic Work NC II assessment center in Paco, Manila, the fifth in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“This (aims) to accommodate more outbound overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in need of certification. TESDA’s National Certificate represents the workers’ competence in a particular qualification. It (certification) is very important for employers as it serves as an assurance that the workers were properly trained,” TESDA-NCR director Florencio Sunico Jr. told the Philippine News Agency.

He said TESDA-NCR eyes opening six assessment centers for domestic work under the management of TESDA Technology Institutions in the region.

The four existing training centers are located at the TESDA Women’s Center in Bicutan, Taguig City; Pasay-Makati District Training and Assessment Center; TESDA Navotas Training Institute; and Quezon City Lingkod Bayan Skills Development Center (QCLB SDC), which was inaugurated last May 26.

“The idea is to have one assessment center per district. We still have to put one in Pamamarisan (Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina, San Juan)” Sunico said.

The QCLN SDC and the TESDA Manila Assessment Center could both accommodate 20 candidates for assessment.

Prior to the inauguration of the TESDA Manila Assessment Center, TESDA has also signed a memorandum of agreement with Universidad de Manila (UDM) and Public Employment Service Office (PESO)-Manila.

Under the MOA, the City of Manila, through the UDM, provides TESDA-Manila with three large rooms as offices at the UDM Annex.

On the other hand, during the inauguration of QCLB SDC, TESDA-NCR also organized a community pantry, which they called “TESDAmayan”.

About 400 individuals benefited from “TESDAmayan”. Sunico said there is no plan yet to organize another community pantry, but he recommends this to other district offices, to show the “bayanihan” spirit.

