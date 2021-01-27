﻿DOLE waives alien employment permit penalties until Feb. 5

he Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has waived the penalties for the renewal of the Alien Employment Permit (AEP) of foreigners working in the country until early next month.

“The waiver of penalties for such applications shall be observed until February 5, 2021,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in Labor Advisory No. 01, Series of 2021, released on Tuesday.

Bello added that covered by the waiver of penalties are those in areas under community quarantine.

“Alien Employment Permit (AEP) reveal applications filed beyond the period provided under Sections 1 and 3 of Department Order No. 214, Series of 2020 (Guidelines on Processes and Proceedings before the Office of the Secretary of Labor and Employment, Bureaus, and Regional Offices in Areas under Community Quarantine) shall be treated as new applications and shall not be accessed with penalties, pursuant to Section (tt) of Republic Act No. 11494, otherwise knows as Bayanihan to Recover as One Act and the Memorandum of the Executive Secretary dated 23 October 2020 which provide for regulatory relief during the community quarantine,” he said.

The AEP is a document that authorizes a foreign national to work in the country.

It is issued by the labor department after determination of the non-availability of a Filipino who is competent, able, and willing at the time of application to perform the services for which the alien is preferred.

Source: Philippines News agency