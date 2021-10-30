﻿DOLE to ‘clarify’ workplace vaccination guidelines

It will be up to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to formulate the implementing guidelines of Covid 19 vaccination in the workplace.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he is leaving it up to DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III to make “those clarificatory labor policy statements”.

“My role is to set forth the general legal framework,” Guevarra told reporters via text message when asked on whether the non-compulsory requirement for vaccination also covers employees applying for jobs in so-called crucial sectors like the service and tourism industries.

Republic Act 11525 or the Covid-19 Vaccination Program Act provides that vaccine cards shall not be considered as an additional mandatory requirement for educational, employment, and other similar government transaction purposes and shall be free of charge and primarily digital but may be made available as printed cards.

A DOLE advisory in March also stated that vaccination charges cannot be passed on to employees and workers who refused to be vaccinated cannot be discriminated against in terms of promotion, training, pay, and other benefits.

Guevarra earlier noted that the law does not distinguish between the recruitment stage for would-be employees and as condition for continued employment

The issue was taken up during a recent meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and it was made clear that vaccination is not required for employment.

“Unless amended or modified by Congress, it is the existing and applicable law,” Guevarra said.

All member agencies of the IATF were “duly advised” of the DOJ’s legal position on the matter and no one expressed a different or contrary position, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency