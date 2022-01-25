﻿DOLE opens application for P5K cash aid to Ilocos workers

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is now accepting applications from displaced or retrenched workers in the private sector in the Ilocos Region for one-time financial assistance from the national government.

In a phone interview on Monday, DOLE 1 (Ilocos) information officer Justin Paul Marbella said the financial aid worth PHP5,000 each is provided under the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Adjustment Measures Program 3 (CAMP 3).

“As of now, we do not have a specific target number of beneficiaries at the regional level but DOLE has allotted a total of PHP2 billion for the CAMP at the national level,” he said.

For CAMP 1 and 2, Marbella said there are 82,306 workers in the Ilocos Region who have received PHP5,000 financial assistance each with the total amount of PHP411.5 million released by the department.

CAMP offers financial support to affected workers in private establishments that have adopted flexible work arrangements or temporary closure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This covers all employees in the formal sector or those under employee-employer relationships –may they be casual, contractual, or job order employees.

The DOLE opened CAMP 3 in areas under Alert Level 3 and above status this month.

Affected workers in the private sector may submit applications individually, or their establishment or employer may submit on their behalf.

The application process consists of submission of the form to reports.dole.gov.ph/camp3; processing at the DOLE regional or field offices, wherein applicants will receive an email or text message to confirm approval of their application; and finally, the release of the financial assistance if approved through money remittance or bank transfer directly to the affected worker, as stated in the DOLE Ilocos Region’s Facebook page.

The list of requirements for application is available on its Facebook page.

Source: Philippines News Agency