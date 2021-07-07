﻿DOLE, LGUs help Pangasinan fresh grads land jobs

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has partnered with the local government units (LGUs) of Alaminos and Dagupan cities in the full-cycle employment facilitation for fresh graduates through the JobStart program.

In an interview on Tuesday, DOLE Ilocos Region information officer Justin Paul Marbella said the two LGUs that activated the program in their localities will identify the beneficiaries for the program.

He said 100 beneficiaries each from the two LGUs will undergo full-cycle employment facilitation that includes life skills training, job matching, technical training, and internship.

“The 10-day basic life skills training has an online module that will cover office etiquettes, then the job matching wherein the local government unit will refer them to employers. This will be followed by technical training by the employers to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). After the technical training, they will proceed to internship,” he added.

Marbella said the beneficiaries will be given a PHP300 allowance for skills and technical training, while the employers will provide them not more than 75 percent of the actual wage of their position during their internship.

He said the program aims to address the need for training of fresh graduates as it also bridges them to “meaningful and worthwhile” jobs.

“This also provides employers (with) work-ready employees, as some employers are hesitant to accept fresh graduates due to their lack of experience in work,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency