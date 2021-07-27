﻿DOLE issues rules on work relations of firms, delivery riders

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday has issued rules in determining the employment relationship between food delivery and courier riders and their respective digital platforms.

In an advisory, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said these workers are covered by either the Labor Code of the Philippines (LCP) or the contract or agreement with these firms.

He added that delivery riders who are considered employees of such a company are entitled to the minimum benefits under the LCP.

On the other hand, Bello said independent contractors or freelancers shall be governed by their respective contracts or agreements with the said company.

He added that the existence of an employer-employee relationship between the delivery rider and the digital platform company may be determined using the principle of “primacy of facts” by applying the four-fold test, the economic reality test, and independent contractor test, while taking into account the flexibility of work, including working time, control through technology, and use of the equipment and other inputs.

The four-fold test pertains to the selection and engagement of the employee, payment of wages, the power of dismissal, and the power of control over the employee’s conduct.

Citing jurisprudence, Bello said the economic reality test is the determination of the employer-employee relationship depending on the extent to which the services performed by the worker as an integral part of the employer’s business; the extent of the worker’s investment in equipment and facilities; the nature and degree of control exercised by the employer.

Also, the worker’s opportunity for profit and loss; the amount of initiative, skill, judgment or foresight required for the success of the enterprise; the permanency and duration of the relationship between the worker and the employer; and the degree of dependency of the worker upon the employer for his continued employment.

On the other hand, it added the independent contractor test means workers are deemed independent contractors because of their unique skills and talents and the employer’s lack of control over the means and methods in their work performance.

All delivery riders who are deemed employees of the digital platform company shall enjoy the minimum standards and benefits.

Among the benefits are minimum wage, holiday pay, premium pay, overtime pay, night shift differential, service incentive leave, thirteenth-month pay, separation pay, and retirement pay.

They are also entitled to get occupational safety and health (OSH) standards, including Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG, and other benefits under existing laws.

Riders shall also enjoy the right to security of tenure, self-organization, and collective bargaining.

Delivery riders who are considered independent contractors or freelancers shall be governed by their respective contract or agreement with the digital platform company.

The contract or agreement shall stipulate the following provisions, including but not limited to the payment of fair and equitable compensation, which shall not be lower than the prevailing minimum wage rates and facilitation of registration and coverage under SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG.

It shall also stipulate compliance with applicable occupational safety and health (OSH) standards, such as but not limited to the use of standard protective helmet and personal protective equipment, and attendance to regular training and seminars on road and traffic rules and road safety to be arranged by the digital platform company in coordination with relevant government agencies.

An arrangement with concerned local government units and/or merchants should be made in setting up designated waiting areas for delivery riders.

The parties shall knowingly and voluntarily agree upon the contract or agreement without any force, coercion, improper pressure, or other circumstances impairing consent.

The advisory added that any complaint or grievance of delivery riders or digital platform company shall be settled and resolved through conciliation, mediation, inspection, or arbitration, whichever is applicable, under existing rules and regulations. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency